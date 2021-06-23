Kansai Electric Restarts Aged Reactor in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> restarted the aged No. 3 reactor at its Mihama nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, Wednesday after a break of about 10 years.

The No. 3 unit is the first reactor in Japan exceeding the regular lifetime of 40 years that has been reactivated since the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

The 826,000-kilowatt reactor, which went into commercial service in December 1976, had stayed inactive since it was halted for maintenance in May 2011.

On the unprecedented restart of a reactor that had been offline for over a decade, Kansai Electric President Takashi Morimoto said, "We'll proceed with the work as we give the highest priority to safety."

Reactivating the Mihama No. 3 reactor is expected to push up Kansai Electric's earnings by some 2.5 billion yen per month.

