Battle of Okinawa Victims Remembered on 76th Anniversary

Itoman, Okinawa Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--Residents in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, prayed for those who died in the Battle of Okinawa, on the 76th anniversary on Wednesday of the end of the grueling ground battle in the late stages of World War II.

At a memorial ceremony sponsored by the Okinawa prefectural government, some 30 participants, including family members of the war dead, mourned for the victims and prayed for peace.

During the service, held at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki vowed to make incessant efforts toward the abolition of nuclear weapons, the renunciation of war and lasting peace.

"I hope a circle (for achieving the aims) will connect Okinawa with the world," he said in a peace declaration.

Referring to the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in a residential area of Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal area in Nago, another Okinawa city, Tamaki said that "I request the Japanese and U.S. governments to resolve Okinawa's excessive base-hosting burden in a visible way, without being constrained by the idea that building a new base in Henoko is the only solution" to issues related to the Futenma base.

