Giant Panda at Tokyo Zoo Gives Birth to Twin Cubs

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Giant panda Shin Shin at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo gave birth to twin cubs on Wednesday.

The first baby was born at around 1 a.m. (4 p.m. Tuesday GMT) and the second some one and a half hours later, according to the zoo. The sex of the twins is yet to be identified.

They are the sixth and the seventh panda and the first twins born at the zoo. The twins are the first panda cubs to be born at the zoo since June 2017, when Shin Shin gave birth to Xiang Xiang.

Both cubs are crying loudly and appear to be in good health, just like their mother. Giant pandas do not usually take care of two babies at the same time, so one of the twins was moved to an incubator. Shin Shin is taking care of the other baby, according to the zoo.

"We're pleased by the birth of the twins this year marking the 140th anniversary of the zoo. We hope that many people will feel fun, uplifted and relaxed through the growth of the cute baby pandas," Yutaka Fukuda, head of the zoo, said at a press conference.

