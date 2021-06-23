Japanese Journalist Takashi Tachibana Dies at 80

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese journalist and critic Takashi Tachibana, known as an "intellectual giant" for writing about a wide range of topics, died of acute coronary syndrome at a hospital on April 30. He was 80.

His 1974 article revealed the money-driven politics of the late Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka, forcing him to step down in December that year.

A native of the city of Nagasaki, Tachibana worked as a weekly magazine reporter for publisher Bungeishunju Ltd. for two and a half years.

His writing covered topics including politics, society, art and bioscience. He was also known as a science writer, focusing on advanced fields including neutrinos.

Tachibana was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2007. He underwent heart surgery to treat coronary malfunction the following year.

