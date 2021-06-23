Drinking of Alcohol Banned at Tokyo Game Venues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Wednesday that spectators will be banned from drinking alcoholic beverages at venues of this summer’s Tokyo Games.

The ban is included in guidelines about coronavirus measures for spectators who have Tokyo Games tickets.

No alcoholic drinks will be sold at venues, and no spectators will be allowed to bring such beverages into venues, according to the guidelines.

“We need to give up on things that make people in the country uncomfortable, even if only slightly,” Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee, told a press conference.

The organizing committee also plans not to serve alcoholic drinks at lounges for people related to the games.

