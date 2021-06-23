Japan Emperor's Family to Move to Imperial Palace in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, are planning to move from the Akasaka Imperial Residence to a renovated residence at the Imperial Palace in the middle of September, it was learned Wednesday.

The renovation work is slated to end this month.

The Imperial Household Agency plans to decide the moving company in August, aiming for the move to be completed in some 10 days after the Tokyo Paralympics end on Sept. 5.

During the period of the move, the family will stay at an Imperial villa, according to the agency.

It will be the first time for Emperor Naruhito to live at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward as his home has mainly been within the grounds of the Akasaka Estate in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]