Japan's Supreme Court Finds Dual Surname Ban Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that law provisions banning married couples from using different surnames are constitutional.

The top court's Grand Bench issued the ruling on three appeals filed by de facto married couples who have called for authorities to accept different surnames on marriage registrations.

The ruling said the Civil Code and family registration law provisions requiring married couples to use the same family name are constitutional.

Eleven of the 15 Supreme Court justices said that the provisions are constitutional. The remaining four concluded that the provisions are unconstitutional or opposed the ruling.

In 2015, the top court said that the Civil Code provision is constitutional.

