3 Arrested in Japan for Posting "Fast Movies"

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--Police in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Wednesday arrested three people for allegedly posting illegal "fast movies" on YouTube.

The prefectural police department suspects that the three, including Kenya Takase, a 25-year-old man from Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, violated the copyright law.

This is the first arrest in Japan for the online posting of a fast movie, which is an illegally edited short version of a copyrighted film, according to the police. Fast movies, edited without permission of copyright holders, are each about 10 minutes long and give brief explanations about the stories.

The three are suspected of creating shortened versions of five movies whose copyrights are held by film distribution companies and others and posting the fast movies on YouTube without their permission around between June 7, 2020, and July 21 the same year, according to the police department.

During questioning by the police, Takase denied part of the allegations, saying that he did the act but that he does not remember some of the movies, according to investigative sources.

