Ticket Redrawing to Be Conducted for 97 Tokyo Olympic Sessions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Wednesday the number of holders of tickets for Tokyo Olympic events in 97 time slots, or sessions, will be reduced through redrawing to meet the newly set spectator capacity.

Tickets sold for those sessions, including for the opening and closing ceremonies, field events, soccer matches and baseball games, exceed the spectator ceiling of half the seating capacity of a venue or 10,000, whichever is lower, officially set Monday as part of measures to prevent coronavirus infections.

The redrawing results will be announced in the small hours of July 6.

Refunds will be paid to those who will have to surrender their tickets. Besides, ticket holders who are not subject to the lottery and hope to have their tickets refunded will receive money after the Tokyo Games if they apply for refunds between July 6 and July 15.

According to the committee, soccer will have the largest number of sessions subject to the redrawing, at 30. More than 30,000 current ticket holders are expected to lose out in the lottery for the men's final, among others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]