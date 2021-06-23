Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Tally Rebounds above 600

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 619 on Wednesday, rising by 118 from a week earlier and topping the 600 mark for the first time since May 28, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 422.7 for the last week, up 9.9 pct from the preceding week.

The ongoing number of people severely ill with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's standards decreased by one from the previous day to 44.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]