Applications for Workplace Vaccinations to Be Suspended

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will suspend receiving applications for novel coronavirus vaccinations at workplaces and universities at 5 p.m. Friday (8 a.m. GMT), regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said Wednesday.

It has already stopped accepting new applications temporarily for COVID-19 mass vaccination programs of local governments.

The moves reflect a potential supply shortage for U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, Kono, who is also in charge of coronavirus vaccine rollout, said at a press conference.

Kono said that he does not know when the government will be able to restart accepting applications for workplace and university vaccination programs.

While the government plans to supply 50 million doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of September, Kono said that the number of doses to be administered at workplaces and universities, and under local governments' mass inoculation programs is expected to top 33 million and 12 million, respectively, at this point.

