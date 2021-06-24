Mount Fuji to Reopen after Coronavirus Closure

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., June 24 (Jiji Press)--Mount Fuji will reopen to climbers July 1 after staying closed last summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Yamanashi prefectural government has said.

The central Japan prefecture Wednesday announced the opening of the Yoshida trail on the nation's tallest mountain after a field survey to confirm the safety of the trail.

Mount Fuji straddles Yamanashi and neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture. The Yoshida trail, located on the Yamanashi side of the mountain, is slated to be open until Sept. 10.

Climbers will be asked to submit a health check sheet or have their temperature taken before entering the trail.

Usually, the Fuji Subaru Line toll road, which gives direct access to the fifth station of Mount Fuji, a starting point for the Yoshida trail, is open 24 hours a day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]