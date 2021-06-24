Russia Starts Military Drills on Japan-Claimed Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Russia has started military drills in areas including the northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan, according to an announcement by the Russian military.

The drills, in which more than 10,000 people participate, began on Etorofu and Kunashiri, part of the disputed islands called the Northern Territories in Japan, as well as on Sakhalin, in the Sea of Japan and elsewhere, according to the announcement Wednesday.

The five-day exercises are set to involve about 500 military vehicles, 32 warplanes and 12 warships.

Russia is expanding military presence on the disputed islands. It has deployed surface-to-air missiles and tanks.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]