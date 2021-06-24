Tokyo Court Rules Doctors Liable to Damages over Boy's Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Thursday recognized that a surgeon and four others are liable to damages over the death of a 2-year-old boy at Tokyo Women's Medical University Hospital in 2014.

In the lawsuit, the parents of the boy had demanded 180 million yen in damages from seven people, claiming that the death was caused by the hospital's excessive use of propofol, a sedative agent, for him after a surgery.

Satoko Otokozawa, presiding judge at Tokyo District Court, ruled that five of the seven are liable to pay 60 million yen in damages in total, recognizing "a causal connection of a certain extent" between the propofol use and the death.

But the judge rejected the parents' claim for damages as the hospital completed procedures in 2015 to pay some 100 million yen to them over the incident.

The judge said the surgeon and the boy's primary doctor neglected their duty to explain about a possible long-term use of propofol and its risks.

