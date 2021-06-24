Western Japan Cultural Facility Reopens after 2018 Floods

Newsfrom Japan

Kurashiki, Okayama Pref., June 24 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday to commemorate the reopening of a cultural facility flooded by heavy rains in July 2018.

About 50 people, including local residents, attended the ceremony, which included musical performances such as one using instruments made of bamboo, a local specialty.

"I feel like I'm back home. I played the drum in the hope that all local residents unite their hearts for recovery," said Takumi Matsuda, a member of a drum team that performed in the ceremony.

Equipped with concert halls, the facility in the Mabi district in the city of Kurashiki was one of the last public facilities in the district to be restored.

Nearly three years ago, the rains hit an extensive area in western Japan, flooding the building up to 3.5 meters high and sweeping away most stage equipment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]