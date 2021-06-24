Japan Police to Establish Cyber Unit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency plans to establish next fiscal year a unit with investigative authority to tackle cybercrimes, it was learned Thursday.

The unit’s launch is aimed at strengthening the police’s response to cyber incidents as related damage has become more serious.

It is the first time that the agency establishes an organization for a specific field of investigation. Under the current police law, all criminal investigations are conducted by prefectural police departments, except for incidents regarding the Imperial Family which are dealt with by the Imperial Guard.

The agency will also launch a cyber bureau to handle cyber-related issues across the agency.

It plans to submit a bill revising the police law to the ordinary session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, next year.

