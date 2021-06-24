People Reported Missing in Japan in 2020 Hit Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were reported missing in Japan in 2020 fell by 9,911 from the previous year to 77,022, the lowest annual total since statistics began in 1956, police data showed Thursday.

Of the total missing people, dementia sufferers came to 17,565, up by 86 and rising for the eighth consecutive year since the National Police Agency started taking the data in 2012.

The overall number of people who went unaccounted for last year fell sharply as those who disappeared for reasons other than having dementia, such as facing family problems or job troubles, decreased apparently due in part to people’s efforts to refrain from going out amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agency.

People in their 20s formed the largest group among those who were reported missing, at 14,516, followed by those aged between 10 and 19, at 12,860, and those aged 80 or older, at 12,403. There were 1,055 children aged 9 or younger who went missing.

The whereabouts of 66,166 people who had gone unaccounted for, including those who were reported missing in 2019 or before, were confirmed last year, while 3,830 people, including 527 dementia suffers, were confirmed dead.

