Tokyo Art Exhibition Featuring Comfort Women Statue Postponed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The organizers of an art exhibition featuring a statue of a girl symbolizing so-called comfort women said Thursday that the event in Tokyo has been postponed.

The decision was made after the owner of the venue where the exhibition was set to open on Friday refused to rent the place for the event, saying that hosting it would "disturb the neighbors," according to the organizers.

The "Non-Freedom of Expression Exhibition" features art pieces, including the statue of the girl, that were shown in the controversial "After 'Freedom of Expression?'" event held as part of the Aichi Triennale 2019 cultural festival.

The 2019 exhibition in the central prefecture of Aichi was once suspended soon after the festival's opening as its content faced a storm of protest.

Comfort women, mostly Koreans, were prostitutes at Japanese military brothels before and during World War II, including those who were forced to work there. Wartime issues remain a sensitive topic between Japan and South Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]