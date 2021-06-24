Japan GSDF, U.S. Army Begin Joint Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army held a ceremony on Thursday to mark the start of their Orient Shield 21 joint drills.

The ceremony was held at the GSDF camp in the city of Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

During the Orient Shield 21, set to run until July 9, the GSDF and the U.S. Army will hold field training exercises at multiple locations in Japan with the aim of strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

It is one of the largest joint exercises between the GSDF and the U.S. Army, bringing together a total of some 3,000 troops.

The U.S. Army unit for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, ground-based missile defense system, will be deployed to the island of Amami-Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, for the first time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]