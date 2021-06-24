Japan Achieves Daily Target of 1 M. Vaccine Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan achieved the daily target set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of 1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots on several days this month, the government said Thursday.

The nationwide number of vaccine shots came to about 1 million on June 9 and 15, 1.03 million on June 16 and 1.02 million on June 17, according to the government.

The central government's daily vaccination tally is based on figures reported by local governments across the country. Local governments, however, do not necessarily make real-time reports, causing delays in the tallying process.

By Wednesday, about 18.13 million of some 36 million people aged 65 or over in the country had received their first vaccine shot, and about 6.21 million had received their second.

The central government aims to finish inoculations for all elderly people, excluding those refusing to be vaccinated, by the end of July.

