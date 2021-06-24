ASDF Aerobatic Team to Fly over Tokyo on Olympics Opening Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Blue Impulse aerobatic team of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force will draw the five Olympic rings in the sky above Tokyo on July 23, when the Olympic Games is set to kick off in the Japanese capital, the Defense Ministry's Air Staff Office said Thursday.

Details of the flight time and route for the performance will be announced later.

Aircraft from the Blue Impulse, which belongs to the ASDF's Matsushima base in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, will also draw the Paralympic symbol logo in the sky with colored smoke on the Aug. 24, the opening day of the Tokyo Paralympics, according to the office.

"We'll step up preparations so that we can make as many people as possible smile," ASDF Chief of Staff Gen. Shunji Izutsu told a news conference Thursday.

During the opening ceremony of the previous Tokyo Olympics in October 1964, the Blue Impulse skywrote the five Olympic rings above the former National Stadium in the capital, where the ceremony took place.

