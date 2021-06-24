Japan Logs 1,676 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,676 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 17 from the previous day to 629. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 42.

New infection cases in Tokyo stood at 570 on Thursday, up by 118 from a week before, showing signs of resurgence.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the average daily number of new cases in the Japanese capital in the week to Thursday came to 439.6, up 13.8 pct from a week earlier.

The ongoing number of severe COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Wednesday to 43.

