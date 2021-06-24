Tokyo Newly Confirms 570 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday newly confirmed 570 people infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The Japanese capital's daily infection tally rose by 118 from a week earlier.

The average daily number of new infections in Tokyo stood at 439.6 for the last week, up 13.8 pct from the preceding week.

The ongoing number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from the previous day to 43.

