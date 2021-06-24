Signs of Virus Resurgence Seen in Tokyo: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Signs of a resurgence in novel coronavirus infection cases have been observed in Tokyo, experts warned Thursday.

At a Tokyo metropolitan government meeting for monitoring the infection situation in the Japanese capital, they called for full-scale measures to curb infections, such as reducing flows of people.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 418.0 as of Wednesday, up 11.1 pct from the week-before figure of 376.3. The seven-day average dropped by 3.4 pct as of June 16 and by 19.7 pct as of June 9.

"We must prevent a rapid rebound in infection cases by curbing the flow of people more than ever and thoroughly taking basic countermeasures," Norio Omagari of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine said at the meeting.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who is taking a rest due to severe fatigue, did not attend the meeting.

