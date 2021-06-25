4 More Foreigners Related to Tokyo Games Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Four more Tokyo Games-related foreign nationals who visited Japan this year have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it was learned Thursday.

Of them, one from France was found positive in February, one from Egypt in April, one from Sri Lanka in May and one from Ghana this month, according to the Cabinet Secretariat.

Earlier in June, two people from Uganda’s delegation for the Tokyo Olympics were confirmed infected with the virus. The delegation arrived in Japan last Saturday for a training camp for the Olympics, slated to start July 23.

The Japanese government is banning new entries by foreign nationals from any country in principle amid the pandemic. But those with special circumstances, such as high public interest, are allowed to enter Japan.

Foreign visitors related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are exempt from regular coronavirus quarantine as special treatment.

