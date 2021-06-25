Tokyo Assembly Election Campaign Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period began on Friday for the July 4 Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, closely watched as a prelude to the House of Representatives election to be held by autumn.

In the election in Japan's capital, over 250 candidates are set to vie for the assembly's 127 seats in 42 electoral districts.

A focal point is whether the Liberal Democratic Party and its partner, Komeito, will be able to regain a majority after suffering a historic defeat in the previous poll four years ago to Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), a regional party launched by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Another focus is whether Tomin First, where Koike serves as special adviser, will be able to maintain its biggest presence in the assembly.

Major election issues include the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer amid the novel coronavirus crisis and measures to contain the epidemic.

