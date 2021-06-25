Parties Split over Olympics in Tokyo Assembly Election Pledges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Differences in political parties' stances toward the Tokyo Olympics are highlighted in their campaign pledges for the July 4 Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, with the official campaign period starting Friday.

Regional party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), the largest force in the assembly, pledged to "consider every option, giving top priority to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Tokyo residents" with regard to the games, slated to open July 23 amid the coronavirus crisis.

Tomin First, launched by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, is demanding that no spectators be accepted if the Olympics go ahead as planned.

This represents a difference to Koike, who agreed in a recent meeting with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee and others to accept up to 10,000 spectators at each venue.

The Liberal Democratic Party and its partner, Komeito, make no promise related to the Olympics in their campaign pledges, although they promote the event as the ruling bloc in the national politics.

