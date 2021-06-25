Japan's Population Falls by 868,177 in 5 Years: 2020 Census

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's total population, including foreigners, fell by 868,177 in the past five years, results of the national census survey conducted last year showed Friday.

Japan's population as of Oct. 1, 2020, stood at 126,226,568, the internal affairs ministry said in a preliminary report.

The figure has continued to slide since the 2015 survey, which showed the country's first population decrease since the census began in 1920.

But the rate of decline was smaller, at 0.7 pct, than the drop of 0.8 pct five years ago, reflecting an increase in the number of foreigners and the temporary return home of many Japanese citizens from abroad amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The population sank in 38 prefectures and rose in nine prefectures.

