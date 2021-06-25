LDP's Tanahashi to Head National Public Safety Commission

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday decided to appoint Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Yasufumi Tanahashi as chairman of the National Public Safety Commission to succeed Hachiro Okonogi, who submitted his resignation.

Okonogi's letter of resignation, submitted to Suga at the prime minister's office Friday, was accepted immediately.

Tanahashi, 58, former minister for science and technology policy, will take office after an attestation ceremony at the Imperial Palace later Friday.

Asked why he picked Tanahashi, Suga told reporters, "He worked hard as minister in charge of science policy and other affairs." Suga also referred to his experiences in the areas of digitalization and regulatory reforms as chair of the ruling LDP's Headquarters for Promoting Administrative Reform.

The chairman of the National Public Safety Commission is responsible for security in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Okonogi's resignation caused the replacement of its top leader less than one month before the opening of the Olympic Games.

