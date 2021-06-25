Tanahashi Named National Public Safety Commission Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga appointed Friday ruling party lawmaker Yasufumi Tanahashi to be chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, succeeding Hachiro Okonogi.

Okonogi quit the cabinet to run in the Aug. 22 election for the mayor of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Suga told reporters that he attached importance to Tanahashi's experience in digital transformation and regulatory reform.

Tanahashi, 58, a member of Suga's Liberal Democratic Party, formerly served as minister for science and technology policy.

Suga played down the impact of the change in the cabinet post responsible for security at this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

