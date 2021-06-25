10 Lower House Seats to Be Reallocated to Correct Vote-Value Gaps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to reallocate 10 seats in single-seat electoral constituencies for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the nation's parliament, to correct gaps in the value of votes.

The vote-value disparity between the most and least populous constituencies came to 2.094 to one, on the basis of preliminary data from the 2020 census released Friday.

The seat allocation will take place with a method that reflects the 2020 census, adding 10 seats to five prefectures and cutting the same number in 10 prefectures.

The so-called Adams' seat-allocation method, introduced as part of the 2016 Lower House electoral system reform law to narrow vote-value gaps, will be used for the first time.

The Lower House council on the rezoning of constituencies will shortly start discussing a rezoning plan based on the new seat allocation and make recommendations to the government within one year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]