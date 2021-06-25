Fukushima City to Hold Mass Vaccinations for Junior High Students

Newsfrom Japan

Soma, Fukushima Pref., June 25 (Jiji Press)--The city of Soma in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has said it will conduct mass vaccinations for students attending city-run junior high schools.

Of some 960 students at the municipal junior high schools, those wanting to be vaccinated will receive their first COVID-19 vaccine doses either on July 27 or July 28 and their second shots on Aug. 17 or Aug. 18. The mass vaccinations will be held at gymnasiums within the city during the summer break.

According to the city government, around 650 students have applied for the vaccinations so far.

The city will use U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine, after the minimum age for receiving it was lowered from 16 to 12.

The Soma municipal government has decided to implement such a system because there are few pediatricians in the city who can administer the vaccine individually. The city also decided that it needs to prepare for possible post-vaccination adverse reactions.

