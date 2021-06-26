Japan's Emperor Delivers Address at U.N. Meeting on Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito delivered a keynote address at an online U.N. session on water and disasters Friday.

Using photos and diagrams, the Emperor delivered his 25-minute speech, titled "Passing on the Memory of Disasters," in English.

The Emperor touched on the importance of passing on the records and stories of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which mainly hit northeastern Japan, to later generations.

He introduced the activities of people working as storytellers who are passing along their experiences on the disaster as well as related remnants and monuments.

The Emperor pointed to the need for people to find out what our ancestors experienced during the Spanish flu and other pandemics in the past to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]