Unemoto to Be Japan's 1st Female Superintending Prosecutor

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday appointed Naomi Unemoto to be a superintending prosecutor, making her the first woman to head a high prosecutors' office since the 1947 enforcement of the public prosecutors' office law.

Unemoto, 58, director of the trial division at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office, will become superintending prosecutor at the Hiroshima High Public Prosecutors Office, effective July 16.

She "will serve as a role model for female prosecutors and women hoping to become prosecutors and other legal professionals in the future," Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a press conference, praising the appointment as groundbreaking.

Unemoto was among only four women in the 41 people who became prosecutors in the country in fiscal 1988. In fiscal 2020, which ended in March, the proportion of women rose to about 36 pct.

There are eight high public prosecutors' offices in Japan--Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Sapporo, Sendai and Takamatsu in addition to Hiroshima. They oversee district public prosecutors' offices.

