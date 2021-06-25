Japan Reports 1,708 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,708 new COVID-19 cases and 31 fresh deaths on Friday.

The number of severely ill patients fell by 39 from Thursday to 590.

Tokyo reported 562 new cases, an increase of 109 from a week earlier.

The capital's seven-day average of new cases rose 17.0 pct from a week before to 455.1.

Of Friday's new cases in Tokyo, 180 were in their 20s, 111 in their 30s and 81 in their 40s.

