Japan Reports 1,708 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle Politics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,708 new COVID-19 cases and 31 fresh deaths on Friday.
The number of severely ill patients fell by 39 from Thursday to 590.
Tokyo reported 562 new cases, an increase of 109 from a week earlier.
The capital's seven-day average of new cases rose 17.0 pct from a week before to 455.1.
Of Friday's new cases in Tokyo, 180 were in their 20s, 111 in their 30s and 81 in their 40s.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]