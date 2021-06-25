Tokyo Records 562 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 562 on Friday, up by 109 from a week earlier, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 455.1 for the last week, up 17.0 pct from the preceding week.

Of Friday's new cases, 180 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 111 among those in their 30s and 81 among those in their 40s.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in Tokyo fell by five from the previous day to 38.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]