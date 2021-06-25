Japan Expatriates to Be Vaccinated upon Return from Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan will start vaccinating Japanese expatriates against the novel coronavirus when they return home temporarily from Aug. 1, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine will be available to such people at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, in response to concerns among Japanese nationals over being vaccinated overseas.

The government will open up a special website for the inoculation program in July and start accepting reservations.

Although many people around the world have received coronavirus vaccines, vaccinations have been slow in developing nations.

There have been concerns over the safety of vaccines other than those developed by major U.S. and British drugmakers that have been approved by the Japanese government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]