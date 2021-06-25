CDP to Include Consumption Tax Cut in Campaign Platform: Edano

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will include a temporary consumption tax cut in its campaign platform for the next House of Representatives election, CDP leader Yukio Edano said Friday.

Edano, at a Lower House meeting on June 15, had indicated his eagerness to lower the consumption tax rate temporarily to 5 pct from the current 10 pct, in a bid to shore up the domestic economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The envisioned tax cut "will be certainly presented as a policy pledge in an election for voters to choose their government," Edano told reporters on Friday.

