Japan Proposes Expanding Bluefin Tuna Catch Quotas

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan has proposed increasing Pacific bluefin tuna catch quotas to international fisheries resources management bodies, the Fisheries Agency said Friday.

The proposal calls for expanding catch quotas by 20 pct each for bluefin tuna weighing less than 30 kilograms and for those larger.

The agency aims to win approval for the quota expansion at a joint online working group meeting of the Northern Committee of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission and the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission to be held July 27-29.

Japan's requests for higher catch quotas have been rejected due to opposition from the United States, which claims that bluefin tuna stocks remain low.

The agency plans to strongly call for expanding the quotas this time as it believes that stocks of adult bluefin tuna capable of reproducing have been recovering.

