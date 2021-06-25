Japan Halts Applications for Workplace Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday stopped accepting applications for COVID-19 vaccine supplies for inoculations at workplaces and universities as well as municipality-run mass vaccination sites due to distribution concerns.

The government's supply capacity for those programs that use Moderna Inc.'s vaccine is nearing its limit after receiving applications for greater-than-expected amounts, chiefly from companies and municipalities.

When the government will restart accepting applications is uncertain.

Applications had come from 5,202 places for a total of some 18.21 million people as of 5 p.m. Friday (8 a.m. GMT), according to a Twitter post by the prime minister's office.

At a press conference, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said that the government will distribute a total of 33 million doses for vaccinations at workplaces and universities and a total of 17 million doses to mass vaccination sites run by local governments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]