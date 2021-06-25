Yamashita Reelected JOC President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Olympic Committee reelected Friday Yasuhiro Yamashita, 64, as its president for another two-year term.

“I will devote myself to the success of the Tokyo Games,” set to start on July 23 after a one-year delay due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Yamashita said. “I will make efforts to create value for sports and convey this to people.”

The JOC also elected Japan Basketball Association chair Yuko Mitsuya, 62, as its new vice president, and Japan Table Tennis Association executive Ichiro Hoshino, 66, as its secretary-general.

The number of female executives came to 13, accounting for over 40 pct of the JOC’s 30 executives. The figure for outside female executives stood at eight, more than 25 pct of the total.

Both proportions met governance codes set by the Japanese government for sports associations.

