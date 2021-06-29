Delivery Jobs Attracting Travelers in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Some people in Japan enjoy traveling while earning money by delivering food and drinks, a style made easier by delivery market growth reflecting stay-at-home demand amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

A 38-year-old man from Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, began his trip June 15. He plans to travel across the country by motorized bicycle while working as a deliverer.

He had delivered food and other items as a side job when he was a corporate employee.

"I can go to towns I don't know while earning money for the trip. The coronavirus crisis is a now-or-never chance," he said, explaining why he quit the company he worked for.

He has registered with four delivery services, including Uber Eats and Wolt, as some do not cover certain prefectures. He changes uniforms and bags depending on the operator.

