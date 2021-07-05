Recovered People Should Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Too, Expert Says

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--An expert has underlined the need for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to get vaccinated so that they can increase their antibody counts and better protect themselves from reinfection.

Recovered people might wonder whether they should get COVID-19 shots, given that neutralizing antibodies created by natural infection are believed to help prevent them from getting the virus again.

"It's necessary for people who have been infected to get vaccinated, too," Nagasaki University professor Hiroyuki Moriuchi said.

A study by a group of researchers at Yokohama City University looked at 250 people who had recovered from COVID-19 after getting the virus naturally.

The share of people with sufficient amounts of neutralizing antibodies to protect themselves from existing coronavirus variants stood at 98 pct six months after infection and at 97 pct one year after, the study showed.

