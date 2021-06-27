Lifting of Tokyo's Pre-emergency May Be Difficult

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo is starting to see signs of a resurgence of the novel coronavirus, which are making it difficult for the Japanese capital to adhere to its ideal scenario of having its pre-emergency designation lifted on the current expiration date of July 11.

The Japanese government is hoping to stop the renewed uptrend in infection cases, which one government source said may require a state of emergency declaration, from worsening by accelerating vaccination efforts and boosting measures to restrict the movement of people.

Measures need to be taken urgently especially as deteriorating infection conditions may force the country to ban spectators from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

"The question is what to do with the pre-emergency status on the 11th" of July, health minister Norihisa Tamura said at a press conference Friday. "We are keeping in mind the possibility of another declaration of a state of emergency if there are further infection spikes."

The pre-emergency designation allows prefectural governors to impose restrictions similar to but less strict than those introduced under an emergency declaration.

