Japan Reports 1,634 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,634 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Saturday.
Twenty-nine related deaths were reported across the nation.
The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients decreased by 13 from the previous day to 577.
In Tokyo, the daily number of new coronavirus infection cases came to 534 on Saturday, up by 146 from a week earlier.
Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 476 in the week to Saturday, up 26 pct from the preceding week.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]