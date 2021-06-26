Japan Reports 1,634 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,634 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Saturday.

Twenty-nine related deaths were reported across the nation.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients decreased by 13 from the previous day to 577.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new coronavirus infection cases came to 534 on Saturday, up by 146 from a week earlier.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 476 in the week to Saturday, up 26 pct from the preceding week.

