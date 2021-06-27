2 Arrested Bureaucrats Admit to Fraud Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese industry ministry bureaucrats who were arrested for allegedly cheating the government out of COVID-19 grant money have basically admitted to the charges, investigative sources said Sunday.

They told investigators that they committed the wrongdoing in consultation with each other.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department sent the suspects to the public prosecutor's office Sunday morning.

The investigators suspect that the two became aware of police investigations before getting arrested and discussed ways to destroy evidence.

On Friday, the Tokyo police arrested Makoto Sakurai and Yutaro Arai, who are both 28 years old and working for the industry ministry's Economic and Industrial Policy Bureau, on suspicion of fraud. They are suspected of swindling the ministry out of some 5.5 million yen in rent subsidies provided to struggling sole proprietors and small businesses by using fake rental agreement documents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]