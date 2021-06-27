Nishimura Hints at Introducing Fresh Virus Emergency in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Sunday hinted that another coronavirus state of emergency may be declared, depending on future infection levels, in Tokyo and other areas that are seeing signs of a resurgence of infection cases.

"If necessary, we should not hesitate to declare a state of emergency and should be flexible about declaring it for areas that are currently placed in a pre-emergency stage," Nishimura, who leads the central government's COVID-19 response, said in a television program.

Tokyo and six other prefectures are currently given the pre-emergency status, which allows prefectural governors to impose restrictions similar to but less strict than those introduced under an emergency declaration.

Regarding the infection situation in Tokyo, Nishimura said that an uptrend in the number of infection cases has become conspicuous and that the central government is analyzing the developments with a strong sense of vigilance in cooperation with experts and the Tokyo metropolitan government.

While noting that infection cases of elderly people have been on the decrease, the minister said, "How to contain the spread of the virus among active people in their 20s and 30s has become an issue."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]