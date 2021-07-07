Metropolitan Expressway Gearing Up for Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The operator of the Metropolitan Expressway is gearing up for a 1,000-yen daytime surcharge on private vehicles starting on July 19, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Metropolitan Expressway Co. aims to make the special pricing known as widely as possible among drivers, hoping to avoid confusion that may result from a substantial gap between daytime and nighttime tolls.

The 1,000-yen surcharge will apply to private vehicles traveling on the expressway's sections in Tokyo between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. in order to ease traffic congestion on the road, which will be used as a main transportation route for athletes and others related to the Tokyo Games.

Between midnight and 4 a.m., meanwhile, all vehicles equipped with an electronic toll collection system will be eligible for a 50 pct toll discount.

The company will be the first in Japan to operate a variable toll system to shift traffic demand to nighttime.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]