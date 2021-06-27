Tokyo Reports 386 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 386 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Japanese capital on Sunday, up by 10 from a week earlier.

The daily total posted a week-on-week increase for the eighth straight day.

According to the metropolitan government, the daily average of new cases in the week through Sunday stood at 477.4, up 23 pct from the preceding week.

Of the people found with the virus in Tokyo on Sunday, 108 are in their 20s, 74 in their 30s and 68 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 25.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria stood unchanged from Saturday at 37.

