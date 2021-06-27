Tokyo Governor Koike's Rest to Be Extended

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The rest period for Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who has been hospitalized since Tuesday due to excess fatigue, will be extended for several days based on a judgment of her doctor, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Sunday.

Mitsuchika Tarao, vice Tokyo governor, will continue to serve in Koike's place.

According to the metropolitan government, Koike has been unable to get rid of her fatigue and still needs rest.

After attending a meeting related to coronavirus vaccinations at the metropolitan government building on Tuesday, Koike went to the hospital as she became short of breath and could not walk straight. Symptoms coming from excess fatigue were confirmed and Koike got hospitalized. She was initially planned to get rest through Sunday.

With Tokyo seeing signs of a resurgence of coronavirus infection cases recently, there are concerns that a prolonged absence of the governor may have negative impacts on the Japanese capital's response to the viral spread and its hosting of the Tokyo Olympics, which is less than one month away.

